SYVELLA I. DEANGELO 91, of Ellenton, Fla., passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio. She is survived by her children, Nicki and Antonio Jr., and her two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Graveside Memorial was held on February 6, 2019, at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, FL.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 10, 2019