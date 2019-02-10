SYVELLA I. DEANGELO

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYVELLA I. DEANGELO.

SYVELLA I. DEANGELO 91, of Ellenton, Fla., passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio. She is survived by her children, Nicki and Antonio Jr., and her two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Graveside Memorial was held on February 6, 2019, at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, FL.
Funeral Home
Mansion Memorial Park
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
(941) 722-6602
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.