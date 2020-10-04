Tamatha Vincent
June 11, 1969 - September 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Tamantha J. Vincent-Mercer, affectionately know as "TJ", passed away in her husband's arms on September 30, 2020. TJ was born to Ronald and Beverly Elliott in Missouri.
She was a natural born caregiver, a passion that shined through in her profession as a paramedic. During her career she was an EMT with AMR Ambulance in Tampa, FL, a Firefighter/Paramedic with Myakka City Fire Department, a Charge Paramedic with Manatee County Dept of Public Safety, Member of the Manatee County Honor Guard and most currently a Paramedic with West Coast Southern Medical Services here in Bradenton, FL. TJ enjoyed cooking, traveling, and taking cruises with family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Mercer, her daughter, Trish, step-mom, Darling Elliott, sister, Darling Elliott "Little D", brother, Jamie, sister-in-law, Demmi and niece, Samantha Elliott.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00AM at First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St W, Bradenton, FL. Online condolences and remembrances may be placed at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
.