Tammy Ann (Zigler) Biskup Tammy Ann (Zigler) Biskup, 62, of Bradenton Florida, set forth on her final journey Sunday, March 15, 2020. Tammy was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 01, 1958 to Robert & Charlotte (Reaves) Zigler. She resided in Columbus Ohio until she was 17 before moving to Bradenton, Florida to live with her mother & step-father, Robert Hoffman. She received her diploma from Southeast High School in 1976. She then went on to marry Andrew (Steve) Biskup on November 03, 1979. They welcomed their son, Joshua Biskup, into this world on January 19, 1981. Tammy's favorite job in this world was being a mother, and she was an outstanding one at that. She went on to hold other jobs at Tropicana, Hoveround, Snackworks, Thorassic Park, & Dental Care Alliance. She excelled in the field of insurance billing and also worked as an office manager during her career. Tammy had many exceptional qualities. She was always loving, selfless, thoughtful, and generous. She was the best support system anyone could ask for. Tammy enjoyed volunteering and giving back to the community at any opportunity she had. She loved working with Manatee Children's Services as well as Manasota Operation Troop Support. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crafting, genealogy, and baking. Her baked goods were highly sought after by everyone that tried them. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Andrew (Steve) Biskup of Bradenton, FL; her son, Joshua Biskup of St. Petersburg, FL; her brother, Harold (Gene) Zigler of Phoenix, AZ; her half- brother, Robert Zigler of Grapeview, WA; her half-brother, Nathan Zigler of Phoenix, AZ and her half-brother, Clay Zigler of Phoenix, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Zigler & C. Jean Hofmann-Kay. Funeral arrangements are being handled through Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. We will be holding a Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date due to current restrictions surrounding social distancing standards. Inquiries regarding a Celebration of Life & Condolences may be made to

