Tedrick Randall Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tedrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
48, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on June 17, 2020. He was survived by His father Hubert Washington, 12 kids; Siblings: Edrick Hines Jr, and Candise Brown. He was preceded in by his Mother: Idella Randall and daughter: Sharkil Randall. Visitation is 4-6PM Friday June 26, at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved