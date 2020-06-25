48, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on June 17, 2020. He was survived by His father Hubert Washington, 12 kids; Siblings: Edrick Hines Jr, and Candise Brown. He was preceded in by his Mother: Idella Randall and daughter: Sharkil Randall. Visitation is 4-6PM Friday June 26, at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.