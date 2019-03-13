Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrence Eugene Hobbs. View Sign

Terrence Eugene Hobbs Terrence Eugene Hobbs, Colonel USAF (ret) died at 1:10 a.m. on February 28, 2019 at Blake Hospital, Bradenton, FL, from a fall causing traumatic injuries sustained at his home. He was 86 years old. Born to Lucille Russell, in Granite City, IL, he began his working life at Granite City Steel Mill; enlisted in the U.S. Navy; attended the Naval Academy Prep School in Bainbridge, MD; U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1957, 5th Company; obtained a M.S. in Industrial Engineering, University of Pittsburgh, PA, 1964. He was a Registered Professional Engineer, State of CA. At graduation he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force, married Eleanor F. Hobbs on June 8, 1957, the love of his life since 1953 when they met and began a career as a Civil Engineer that took himself and his family when possible to OH, AL, CA, AK, Germany, South Vietnam, Thailand, Pentagon and finally Andrews Air Force Base, MD retiring as Major Command Base Civil Engineer in 1984. In his military career he was awarded numerous medals and commendations for his work; one in particular from the President of South Vietnam in 1966 for his outstanding work with the 23rd Vietnamese Air Force Wing. Col. Hobbs worked for Jacobs Engineering Group, Pasadena, CA from 1984 -1987; US Congress; House Appropriations Committee; S&I Staff as an Investigator 1987- 2006. Fully retired he and his wife became "snowbirds" traveling back and forth from their home in Alexandria, VA to FL for 16 years, becoming full time residents of FL in 2017 where he served as a Board Member of EC-1 Perico Bay Club. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor; son, Barry; grandson, Terrence Eugene Hobbs II and his wife, Aurea; great-granddaughter, Antonella; daughter-in-law, Denise Santoni; cousins, Randall Irwin and his wife, Linda, John Irwin, Sandy Shaw (Bob), Bill Russell (Judy) and relatives in FL, NJ, IL, MO and Brazil. He is predeceased by son, Bryan T. Hobbs in 1996. Memorial Services will be held at a date TBD at Arlington National Cemetery.

