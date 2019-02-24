Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrence Lee "Terry" Parizo. View Sign

Terrence "Terry" Lee Parizo Mr. Terrence "Terry" Lee Parizo, age 59, of Palmetto, Florida passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Terry was born February 11, 1960 in Bennington, Vermont. He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years Desiree', four children; Kristi Parizo, Derrek (Brittany) Parizo, Mark (Samantha) Templeton and Brittany Templeton, four grandchildren; Amelia Parizo, Jordan Wiggins, Marlee Parizo and Zahava Templeton, three sisters; Robyn (Jim) Messer, Kelli (Jeff) Piacquadio, and Michele Shove. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Barbara and Duke Laraway; his father, Lawrence Parizo and beloved brother, Michael Parizo. He was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed his Harleys. He valued time with his family the most and he also loved entertaining his family and friends while cooking for them at gatherings in his home. Terry was passionate about his work in the Marine Industry. He started at Wellcraft in 1984, continuing his career at Donzi Marine and TeakDecking Systems. A Visitation for Terry will be held at Groover Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 starting at 4:00PM, followed by the Memorial Service starting at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Moffit Cancer Center

