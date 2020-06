Terry Irwin Wheeler Terry Irwin Wheeler, age 72, of Bradenton, Florida passed away May 22, 2020. He is on his way to becoming star stuff. He leaves behind a wife, Ruth Wheeler, son, Nathan Wheeler, and loving family and friends. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a mail carrier for 42 years. He loved to fish and read. Memorial Service at a later date.



