Terry L. Benson Terry L. Benson of Ellenton, Florida, passed away April 11, 2020. He was born March 14, 1944 in Jamestown, NY, the son of LeRoy and Eunice Benson. A 40+ year resident of Manatee County, Terry worked in the automotive industry most of his life and enjoyed fishing and boating. He is survived by his three children; David (Wichita, KS), Jonathan (Wichita, KS), and Julie (Orlando, FL) and his beloved dog, Brody. He is also survived by siblings; Bonnie Ritter, Gary Benson, Joette Hausmann, Donald Benson, and Mary Ann Benson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Benson. Due to present circumstances, his Memorial Service will be held in Huntingdon Valley, PA later this summer.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 17, 2020.