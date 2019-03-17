Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Suddeth. View Sign

Terry Suddeth Terry Lee Suddeth, 61, (b. 5/31/57) passed away on March 10, 2019 at his home in Bronson, FL. Terry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Julie and his devoted daughter, Anastasia (Annie) Womack, step-daughter, Dana Cesmas (Shane), step-grandchildren Abigail, Jacob and Juliana. Terry was the youngest son of Jack and Corean Suddeth (deceased). Terry was also predeceased by his brothers, Dennis and Rick. Terry was employed with Sarasota County for over 33 years. Heartfelt appreciation goes to Dan who was his best friend. A Celebration of Terry's life will be held at his residence in Bradenton, FL on March 23, 2019 at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven Hospice Gainesville.

Terry Suddeth Terry Lee Suddeth, 61, (b. 5/31/57) passed away on March 10, 2019 at his home in Bronson, FL. Terry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Julie and his devoted daughter, Anastasia (Annie) Womack, step-daughter, Dana Cesmas (Shane), step-grandchildren Abigail, Jacob and Juliana. Terry was the youngest son of Jack and Corean Suddeth (deceased). Terry was also predeceased by his brothers, Dennis and Rick. Terry was employed with Sarasota County for over 33 years. Heartfelt appreciation goes to Dan who was his best friend. A Celebration of Terry's life will be held at his residence in Bradenton, FL on March 23, 2019 at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven Hospice Gainesville. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close