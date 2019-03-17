Terry Suddeth Terry Lee Suddeth, 61, (b. 5/31/57) passed away on March 10, 2019 at his home in Bronson, FL. Terry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Julie and his devoted daughter, Anastasia (Annie) Womack, step-daughter, Dana Cesmas (Shane), step-grandchildren Abigail, Jacob and Juliana. Terry was the youngest son of Jack and Corean Suddeth (deceased). Terry was also predeceased by his brothers, Dennis and Rick. Terry was employed with Sarasota County for over 33 years. Heartfelt appreciation goes to Dan who was his best friend. A Celebration of Terry's life will be held at his residence in Bradenton, FL on March 23, 2019 at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven Hospice Gainesville.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 17, 2019