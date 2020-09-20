1/1
Terry Sue Branch
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Sue Branch
November 14, 1944 - September 13, 2020
Brevard, North Carolina - Terry Sue Branch, 75, of Brevard, NC was called home suddenly on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born and raised in Bradenton, Florida, the daughter of the late William C., Jr., and Anne Elizabeth Howze Watson.
She worked 55 years as a registered nurse, including the time she worked in the Emergency Room at Pardee Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital since moving to Brevard in 1999. She also worked at Brevard Music Center's infirmary and the County Health Clinic
Born with a huge, nurturing heart, Terry touched many lives here in Transylvania County.
Her loving survivors include her brothers; Bruce Watson (Sandy) of Brevard, NC and Wayne Watson (Jan) of Ellenton, FL; nieces and nephews: Matthew Watson (Whitney), Jason Watson (Jamie), and Leah Watson all of Manatee County, FL, Paul Watson of Lakewood, CO, Timmy Watson of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Robin Patterson (Jim) of Howell, NJ.; grandnieces and nephews: Rachel Penico (Evan), Mathew, Joshua, Justin and Isaiah Watson, Brandon Waiters and Jaelea Campbell, all of Manatee County, FL; and Shelby Smith (Connor) of Fountain, CO.
Service arrangements for a Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family of Terry Sue Branch, please visit "obituaries" at www.moore-fh.com. Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is honored to care for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations
100 N. Country Club Rd
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2139
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved