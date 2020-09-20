Terry Sue Branch
November 14, 1944 - September 13, 2020
Brevard, North Carolina - Terry Sue Branch, 75, of Brevard, NC was called home suddenly on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born and raised in Bradenton, Florida, the daughter of the late William C., Jr., and Anne Elizabeth Howze Watson.
She worked 55 years as a registered nurse, including the time she worked in the Emergency Room at Pardee Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital since moving to Brevard in 1999. She also worked at Brevard Music Center's infirmary and the County Health Clinic
Born with a huge, nurturing heart, Terry touched many lives here in Transylvania County.
Her loving survivors include her brothers; Bruce Watson (Sandy) of Brevard, NC and Wayne Watson (Jan) of Ellenton, FL; nieces and nephews: Matthew Watson (Whitney), Jason Watson (Jamie), and Leah Watson all of Manatee County, FL, Paul Watson of Lakewood, CO, Timmy Watson of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Robin Patterson (Jim) of Howell, NJ.; grandnieces and nephews: Rachel Penico (Evan), Mathew, Joshua, Justin and Isaiah Watson, Brandon Waiters and Jaelea Campbell, all of Manatee County, FL; and Shelby Smith (Connor) of Fountain, CO.
Service arrangements for a Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date.
