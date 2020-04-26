Thad James Nockleby In a note to himself he wrote: "My life will be amazing at 50. Its the start of my second life." On Monday her text read, "I love you." By Friday, February 7th, 2020 Thad James Nockleby had already taken his last breathe. He was born in Bellingham on December 18, 1969 to Karen and James Nockleby, who both precede him in death. Thad is survived by his two daughters; Cedar and Kendra; their mother and his friend, Lisa; and his sister, Tracey. After obtaining a degree in Automotive Technology, he pursued all things Nissan. Later, in parts and service at O'Reillys he found another way to Florida. The lanky smoker in Pumas was usually hooked to the surfing screen; nothing but kissing and hugging was a match for adding to the Hot Wheels collection. Thad enjoyed autonomy but did not want to be alone. The comforts of home included planning a tropical back yard at his home in Bradenton, Florida and coming in for a cold beer; he was a treasure hunter of small toys and things made of metal. His dream was anything Yamaha; attending MotoGP or a trip to Daytona raceway was Christmas, said and done. He always said he was afraid to take medication. It seems there was some miscommunication regarding what to take and when; the reason for his skull fracture. Kendra has his phone now- love circles around. Thank you to our helpers who showed up in a time of great need; and thank you for sharing with us a story of Thad Nockleby ~

