Thelma B. Small Thelma B. Small, 85, beloved mother and grandmother passed away on April 13, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. She is survived by son, Jerry (Karen) Small; daughter, Janet (Don) Shoup; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, James M. son, James E. and daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Small. A Private Memorial will be held.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2019