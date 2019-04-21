Thelma B. Small

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma B. Small.

Thelma B. Small Thelma B. Small, 85, beloved mother and grandmother passed away on April 13, 2019 in Bradenton, FL. She is survived by son, Jerry (Karen) Small; daughter, Janet (Don) Shoup; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, James M. son, James E. and daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Small. A Private Memorial will be held.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.