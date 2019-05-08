Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Elizabeth Singley. View Sign Service Information Sound Choice Cremation & Burials 4609 Bee Ridge Road Sarasota , FL 34233 (941)-312-6371 Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Elizabeth Singley 9.4.1922 5.2.2019 Thelma Elizabeth Singley, 96, of Ellenton, FL passed away on 5-2-2019 at BayVue Nursing Center in Bradenton, FL, where she resided for the last month of her life. Thelma was born in Fern Glen, PA. to Elmer and Elizabeth Kemler on 9-4-1922. She went to Black Creek Township High School graduating in June 1940. Thelma met the love of her life, Ellis, on a blind date and were married on June 1, 1945 and spent 49 plus years together until his death in July, 1994. She worked as a weaver at Bloomsubrg Mills, in Bloomsburg, PA for many years retiring in 1984. She enjoyed bowling in the ladies league at the Bloomsburg Moose Club as well as the couples bowling league. They relocated to Colony Cove, Ellenton, FL in 1988 where she was a member of the Colony Cove South Club for many years as well as the Singles club upon becoming a widow and The Pennsylvania Club of Colony Cove. Thelma is survived by her sons, Robert (Nancy) of Ellenton, FL, and Ronald (Crystal) of Bloomsburg, PA, four grandsons, one step-grandson, one step-granddaughter, six great-grandchildren, five great-step-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and many nephews and nieces especially Catherine 'Sis' Hetherington of Zions Grove, PA. She is predeceased by husband, Ellis, parents, son, Edward, daughter, Donna, daughter-in-law, Elaine, brothers, Leroy, James, Donald, and Roland and sister, Marilyn Fisher. Funeral Services will be held locally, as well as, in Bloomsburg where she will be placed with her husband and daughter in New Rosemont Cemetery. Sound Choice Cremation & Burials are handling her arrangements.

