THEODORA ( DORA ) ROBERTS Dora Roberts, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on May 20, 2020. She was born May 4, 1940, in Jersey City New Jersey. Her family moved to Miami, Florida in 1946. She graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1958 and worked as a legal secretary and as a court reporter from 1960 to 1965. She moved to Bradenton, Florida, August, 1979 and worked over 20 years for Batey Cardiovascular & Vein Center in Bradenton. She married Kermit L. Roberts July 11, 1964 and was Blessed with two sons, Larry Roberts and Craig Roberts. Dora was dealt a difficult hand with her husband's passing in 1977, being left to raise two young children. She leaned on her Faith, never once complained and worked tirelessly to provide for her family. She demonstrated the truest form of unconditional love and unwavering support. Next to her relationship with Christ, Dora loved her family immensely. She loved her church, First Church of the Nazarene, and was active in her younger years. Dora is survived by her sister, Fran Jones of Bradenton, FL children; Larry ( Lisa ) Roberts of Katy, TX and Craig ( Bunni ) Roberts of Bradenton, FL, her beloved grandchildren; Brianne ( Matt ) Chandler, Haleigh Roberts, Jacob Roberts and Nicholas Roberts. Dora was predeceased by her parents, Stamateos Andonelos and Mary Kersey, and her husband, Kermit L. Roberts. A Memorial Celebration will be held 2:00PM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th Street West, Bradenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to Camp Journey for Autistic Children, 5242 East 3rd St., Katy, TX 77493 or Journeyadventures.org

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
