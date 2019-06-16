Theodore J. Mauger Theodore J. Mauger, passed away June 2, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 23, 1935 in Schenectady, NY. Ted and his surviving wife, Jean moved to Palmetto in 2006 after several years being snowbirds. For many years, he managed electrical supply houses. He was a member of K of C, American Legion and Moose, Palmetto; VFW, Ellenton and BPOE #1317 in Cohoes, NY. Ted is survived by his children, Suzanne Mauger, Cohoes, NY, Roxanne (Dominic) Pafundi, Gibsonton, FL & Teddy Mauger, Clearwater, FL; step-son, Timothy (Nancy) Jordan of SC; grandchildren, Krystal Pafundi, Victoria (Paul) Guijarro, Lillie Mauger of FL, Dominic Pafundi of NC; Timothy (Kristen) Jordan & Jon Jordan of NY, as well as his sister, Sr. Phyllis Mauger, CSJ, NY. His parents, brother, Robert and his son, Thomas, precede him in death. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church of Palmetto, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:30AM with cremains being placed in their garden. Donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St W, Palmetto, FL 34221.

