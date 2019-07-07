Theresa "Terri" Rose Robertson (née Parrette) Theresa "Terri" Rose Robertson (née Parrette), 92, died on July 1, 2019 in Bradenton, FL after a brief stay in hospice. She leaves her son, Joseph Womack, and wife, Lili, of Jupiter, FL; granddaughter, Hayley Womack, of Newport Beach, CA; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved canine companion, Reggie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Robertson. Born on November 22, 1926, Terri helped her parents run a candy store in Minneapolis, MN during the Great Depression. In 1944, she was recognized by the annual talent search for Westinghouse Science Scholarship. She earned a B.A. from Marquette University in 1948 and was selected for employment with the U.S. Department of State shortly after graduation. While a Consular Officer and Secretary in the Diplomatic Service, for the next three decades, Terri worked and traveled all over the world. She served in posts in the embassies of Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Nepal, Belgium, Mexico, and South Africa. She met Don, a fellow diplomat from Canada, while on assignment. After retirement, Terri and Don lived on Anna Maria Island, where they enjoyed boating. Terri moved to Bradenton after Don's death. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A Private Memorial Service will be held by her son. Condolences may be made to Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory. www.bro wnandsonsfuneral.com. Special thanks to Kerri Levin for her support and friendship.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 7, 2019