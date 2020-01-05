Thomas Brzoska Thomas "Tom" Brzoska, 77, formerly of Somerset NJ, passed away on December 7, 2019 in Venice, FL. Tom is preceded in death by his mother, Veronica Dmuchowski Brzoska, and his father, Stanley Brzoska. Also predeceased were his aunts; Xenia Brockman, Priscilla Panettiere, and Frances Dmuchowski; his uncle; Lawrence Dmuchowski; and cousins; John Panettiere, Jr.. and Mark Dmuchowski. He is survived by his loving sister, Joanne Brzoska Lain of Bradenton, FL, and his devoted fiancée, Leane Evangelista, with whom he lived in Venice FL, along with their beloved dog, Sir Whiskey. He is also survived by his aunt, Rita York of Somerville NJ, and his uncle, Vincent Dmuchowski, Sr., of Sarasota, FL and numerous cousins. Tom was a graduate of Rider University in Lawrence Township, NJ and served in the U.S. Army from April 1964 to April 1966. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1965 where he served in the U.S. Army Artillery. Upon honorable discharge from the Army, Tom obtained his private pilot's license and was a corporate pilot until his retirement. Funeral Services with full Military Honors will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on January 31, 2020. Memorial donations should be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, which provides services to veterans and first responders and their families.

