Thomas C. "Tom" Moore Thomas C. "Tom" Moore, 77, Bradenton, FL passed away June 25, 2019. Born in Selmar, TN he moved to Bradenton in 1998 from Rochester, MI, where he attended St. John's Methodist Church. Tom earned his engineering degree from General Motors Institute where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He worked for General Motors for 43 years before retiring. He was a avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; sons, Thomas C., Jr., (Jennifer) and Michael J. (Deanne); brother, William L. Jr., (Kay); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alexander, Amanda, Alyssa, Megan, Sarah, Victoria, Noelle and Sam and one great-grandson, Henry. There will be a Celebration of Life from 2-4PM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Rosedale Golf and Country Club. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Contributions in his name are appreciated and may be sent to Tidewell Hospice. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 30, 2019