  • "We're sorry to hear about Tommy's passing. Our prayers are..."
    - Richard BURNS
  • "Tom i miss you im so sorry? I didnt know i just found out...."
    - Taffi Steinhoff
  • "Our deepest sympathy.. So sorry for family's loss"
    - Spencer and Susan ISHAM
Thomas E. Dooley Thomas E. Dooley, 68, of Parrish, FL, passed on September 13, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Burlington, VT, on June 26, 1951, the son of Donald and Jane Dooley. Thomas attended South Burlington High School in Vermont, where he graduated in 1970. He retired from Verizon Telephone Company. He is survived by his children, Dr. Christopher Dooley and family, Pamala Fowler and family, and Brian Dooley; his brother, Donald and wife, Paula; sisters, Mary, and husband Mike Pequignot, and their daughters, his nieces Rebecca Nelson and family, and Sara Lavallee and family, Donna and husband, Bruce Boyer; and his mother, Jane (Dudley) Dooley, and his partner, Gwen Giguere. Arrangements handled by Groover Funeral Home.
