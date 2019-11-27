Thomas E. Jones

Obituary
Thomas E Jones age 61 , Partner of Jones & Sons Pest Control, loving husband of 42 years, father, grandfather, and friend to all has begun a new adventure in heaven. He is survived by wife, Pamela , daughter Crystal, son Larry, 4 grandboys and extended loving family. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cancer /arthritis research foundations. Celebration of life will be 2pm 11/30 at the family ranch. Arrangments under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
