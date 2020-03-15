Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. Reemelin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas E. Reemelin February 17, 1941 March 11, 2020 Commander Thomas E. Reemelin, USN (Ret.), passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born on February 17, 1941 in Cincinatti, Ohio to the late Edward and Jane Reemelin. Tom graduated from Culver Military Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy, class of 1963. He earned a Master of Computer Science Management and a M.B.A. After serving in the Navy honorably for 22 years he worked for the government in the Washington, D.C. area. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Frances Swicegood Reemelin, two sons, Matthew Reemelin (Flagstaff, AZ), Mark Reemelin (Bradenton, FL), daughter, Tyler Bruner (Annapolis, MD), and six grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place in Palmetto, FL later this summer and he will be interred at the US Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis, MD. Donations may be made to the Class of 1963 Center for Academic Excellence.

