Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edmund Murray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Edmund Murray Thomas Edmund Murray, 84, of Kansas City, KS passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Thomas was born July 26, 1934 in Albany, NY to parents, Thomas E. and Katherine F. Murray. During his working years, he conducted weather research for NOAA. He was also a proud member of the Knight of Columbus attaining the rank of 4th degree Knight as well as serving as a Grand Knight for two terms. He volunteered at Manatee Hospital in Bradenton and was parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, FL. He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Amanda) and Joseph (Veronica) Murray; grandchildren, Thomas, Brett, Hope, and Elizabeth; brother, David (Mavis) Murray; sister, Elizabeth Stewart; and his sister-in-law, Mary Murray. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jo Murray; and his brother, Bill Murray. A Private Family Celebration will be held in his honor at a later date.

Thomas Edmund Murray Thomas Edmund Murray, 84, of Kansas City, KS passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Thomas was born July 26, 1934 in Albany, NY to parents, Thomas E. and Katherine F. Murray. During his working years, he conducted weather research for NOAA. He was also a proud member of the Knight of Columbus attaining the rank of 4th degree Knight as well as serving as a Grand Knight for two terms. He volunteered at Manatee Hospital in Bradenton and was parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, FL. He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Amanda) and Joseph (Veronica) Murray; grandchildren, Thomas, Brett, Hope, and Elizabeth; brother, David (Mavis) Murray; sister, Elizabeth Stewart; and his sister-in-law, Mary Murray. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jo Murray; and his brother, Bill Murray. A Private Family Celebration will be held in his honor at a later date. Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close