Thomas Edmund Murray Thomas Edmund Murray, 84, of Kansas City, KS passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Thomas was born July 26, 1934 in Albany, NY to parents, Thomas E. and Katherine F. Murray. During his working years, he conducted weather research for NOAA. He was also a proud member of the Knight of Columbus attaining the rank of 4th degree Knight as well as serving as a Grand Knight for two terms. He volunteered at Manatee Hospital in Bradenton and was parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, FL. He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Amanda) and Joseph (Veronica) Murray; grandchildren, Thomas, Brett, Hope, and Elizabeth; brother, David (Mavis) Murray; sister, Elizabeth Stewart; and his sister-in-law, Mary Murray. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jo Murray; and his brother, Bill Murray. A Private Family Celebration will be held in his honor at a later date.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 31, 2019