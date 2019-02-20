Thomas F. Cornthwait Thomas F. Cornthwait, born March 20th, 1954 of Bradenton, Fla., went peacefully to his heavenly home on February 11th, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life on February 24th, 2019 at 1:00PM at 812 57th St. E. Bradenton, FL 34208. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Your Traditions Funeral Home. Visit: https://yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 20, 2019