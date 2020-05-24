Dr. Thomas "Tom" F. Warda Dr. Thomas "Tom" F. Warda, age 89, passed away on May 16, 2020, in his home on Anna Maria Island, FL surrounded by love. Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eunice; his son, David (Jane) Warda; his daughter, Suzette (Torey) DeGrazia; his grandchildren; Leslie (Matthew) Kwilas, Lindsey (David) Young, Mark Warda, Alan Warda, Jared DeGrazia, Veronica (Dr. Sean) Scott, and Dr. Taryn DeGrazia and his great - grandchildren; Mila, Alex, Ronin, and Ryan. He is preceded in death by his son, Lance. Tom was born on April 20 in 1931. He received his doctor of dental surgery (DDS) degree from the University of Illinois in 1955. For 38 years, he worked as a dentist in Chicago, Illinois at his privately owned practice. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Illinois State Dental Society, and Chicago Dental Society. He also served as a captain in the Air Force. Tom was a loving husband and father who cherished his family. He married Eunice Kotowicz in 1958 and they loved to travel the world. Some of their favorite trips were to the Caribbean for dental conferences, Germany for their 40th anniversary with family, and Poland to explore their ancestry. He was a commercial private pilot and boat captain. He spent many enjoyable years flying, sailing, golfing, playing tennis, swimming at the beach and cheering on the Illini in football and basketball. He loved making money in the stock market, and enthusiastically shared his investing strategies with others. Tom was a lover of dogs and was particularly fond of his furry buddy, Misty. His family and friends will always remember him as a fun person who liked to toe the line with his humor. Tom will have Military Honors once the VA Cemetery in Sarasota, FL is scheduling appointments again. All will be notified when the ceremony is scheduled. In the meantime, there will be a private, virtual memorial for family held on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice for their care and efforts to bring Tom home in his final days. Donations may be sent in Tom's honor to the Roser Food Pantry serving families across Anna Maria Island where he was a resident for 37 years at https://roserchurch.com/give/ or the Florida Veterans Foundation COVID-19 support fund at https://helpflvets.org/covid-19-support/. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 24, 2020.