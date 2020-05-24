Dr. Thomas F. "Tom" Warda
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Thomas "Tom" F. Warda Dr. Thomas "Tom" F. Warda, age 89, passed away on May 16, 2020, in his home on Anna Maria Island, FL surrounded by love. Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eunice; his son, David (Jane) Warda; his daughter, Suzette (Torey) DeGrazia; his grandchildren; Leslie (Matthew) Kwilas, Lindsey (David) Young, Mark Warda, Alan Warda, Jared DeGrazia, Veronica (Dr. Sean) Scott, and Dr. Taryn DeGrazia and his great - grandchildren; Mila, Alex, Ronin, and Ryan. He is preceded in death by his son, Lance. Tom was born on April 20 in 1931. He received his doctor of dental surgery (DDS) degree from the University of Illinois in 1955. For 38 years, he worked as a dentist in Chicago, Illinois at his privately owned practice. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Illinois State Dental Society, and Chicago Dental Society. He also served as a captain in the Air Force. Tom was a loving husband and father who cherished his family. He married Eunice Kotowicz in 1958 and they loved to travel the world. Some of their favorite trips were to the Caribbean for dental conferences, Germany for their 40th anniversary with family, and Poland to explore their ancestry. He was a commercial private pilot and boat captain. He spent many enjoyable years flying, sailing, golfing, playing tennis, swimming at the beach and cheering on the Illini in football and basketball. He loved making money in the stock market, and enthusiastically shared his investing strategies with others. Tom was a lover of dogs and was particularly fond of his furry buddy, Misty. His family and friends will always remember him as a fun person who liked to toe the line with his humor. Tom will have Military Honors once the VA Cemetery in Sarasota, FL is scheduling appointments again. All will be notified when the ceremony is scheduled. In the meantime, there will be a private, virtual memorial for family held on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice for their care and efforts to bring Tom home in his final days. Donations may be sent in Tom's honor to the Roser Food Pantry serving families across Anna Maria Island where he was a resident for 37 years at https://roserchurch.com/give/ or the Florida Veterans Foundation COVID-19 support fund at https://helpflvets.org/covid-19-support/. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
Loved hearing all his stories when we first met before Dave and Lindseys wedding. Anyone meeting both Tom and Eunice knew the strong loving bond they shared. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family.
Mari Young
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved