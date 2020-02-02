Thomas Frank Niffenegger Thomas Frank Niffenegger died peacefully in Bradenton, Florida on January 25, 2020 at the age of 69 after a series of health issues. Thom is survived by his wife of 23 years, Christine Niffenegger of Bradenton, FL; children, Melissa (Beau) Briggs of Bradenton, FL and Amy Niffenegger of Bradenton, FL; step-children, Tim Newman and Sara (Luke) Hurban of Bradenton, FL. Thom also is survived by seven grandchildren; Allyson, Maliya, Elijah, Kira, Braylen, Leela and Katey, all of Bradenton, FL. Thom was born on April 18, 1950 in Hiroshima, Japan and was adopted and moved to the U.S. in 1954, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1957. He was a self-taught musician, Luthier and teacher with the Manatee County School System. A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM in the Chapel at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 2, 2020