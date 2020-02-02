Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Frank Niffenegger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Frank Niffenegger Thomas Frank Niffenegger died peacefully in Bradenton, Florida on January 25, 2020 at the age of 69 after a series of health issues. Thom is survived by his wife of 23 years, Christine Niffenegger of Bradenton, FL; children, Melissa (Beau) Briggs of Bradenton, FL and Amy Niffenegger of Bradenton, FL; step-children, Tim Newman and Sara (Luke) Hurban of Bradenton, FL. Thom also is survived by seven grandchildren; Allyson, Maliya, Elijah, Kira, Braylen, Leela and Katey, all of Bradenton, FL. Thom was born on April 18, 1950 in Hiroshima, Japan and was adopted and moved to the U.S. in 1954, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1957. He was a self-taught musician, Luthier and teacher with the Manatee County School System. A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM in the Chapel at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

