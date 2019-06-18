Thomas G. Woltz February 18, 1934 - June 10, 2019 Thomas G. Woltz, leaves behind wife, Nancy of 49 years; step- son, Keith; step -daughter, Sandy also from a previous marriage; son, Tony and daughter, Tracy; He also leaves behind four siblings and six grand-children. Funeral arrangements by Covell Funeral Home. Services to be held at The Tabernacle, 4141 Desoto Road Sarasota, FL 34235 on June 20, 2019 at 2:00PM. Tom was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict and will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 18, 2019