Thomas H. Draws Born to Eternal Life February 7, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved husband of Barbara (Nee Kujawa) Draws for 57 years. Loving father of Cameron Draws, Todd (Deneen) Draws, Kevin (Judy) Draws and Colleen (Chad) Joranlien. Dear grandpa of Logan, Austin, Jordan, Spencer, Samantha, Morgan and Mackenzie. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Tom was a retired Vice Principal of Milwaukee Public Schools. He loved golfing, traveling with his wife and friends. He loved to be with his family and watching his grand kids play sports and other activities. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME (1515 W. Oklahoma Ave. Milwaukee, Wisconsin) on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12:30PM. Private Interment.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 17, 2019