Thomas Jaren Croumbley

Obituary
Thomas Jaren Croumbley Thomas Jaren Croumbley, 15, died October 23, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. He was born March 31, 2004 to Erin Hicks and Chris Croumbley. He was a vibrant and energetic young man that loved children and animals, and he had a compassionate and giving heart. He left behind a sister, Natalie, 13 years old, half-brother, Jace, 18 months old, and numerous friends and family that loved him. Services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 6PM at Christian Retreat Family Church with small reception to follow.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
