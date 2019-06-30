Thomas Joseph Morris 6.3.1952 6.23.2019 Thomas Joseph Morris, 67, passed away on June 23, 2019. He was a beloved father to two sons, Hon. Scott Thomas Morris and Grant Andrew Morris. He is further survived by daughter-in-law, Amber D. Morris (nee Johnson and wife of Grant), granddaughter, Emma, brothers, Col. Wayne Morris (USMC-RET) and Timothy Morris, and was preceded in death by parents, Frank Morris (nee DiMasi) and Beverly Morris (nee Greathouse).
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 30, 2019