Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Kelly. View Sign

Thomas Kelly The family of Tom Kelly is devastated to announce his passing on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, Fredericton, NB, after a short but valiant battle with leukemia. Tom was born on April 7th, 1941 in Campbellton NB and is predeceased by his mother and father, Isabel and Roy Kelly. Tom graduated from Mount Allison University and began a long and successful career as an accountant in Fredericton. He retired from Daye Kelly & Associates in 2004 and began to divide his time between Fredericton and Braden- ton, FL. Tom loved walking, biking, reading and keeping up to date with his children and grandchildren. Tom is survived by his sisters, Joan Cooling and Judy Firth (Brian), both in Campbellton. He was a devoted father to Kevin (Paula) in Toronto, Deborah (Mahmoud) in Singapore and Jennifer (Mehmet) in Halifax, and a loving grandfather to Noah, Benjamin, Jenah, Jayda, Alexandra and Aliya. All of us will miss him very much. At Tom's request there will be no Funeral or Memorial Service although his children plan on organizing a Celebration of his Life in the summer. Tom was a supporter of many charities, but instead of donations he requested that "each reader should hug someone today". Tom, Dad, Grampy - we hug you and love you and will miss you everyday. We hope that you are off hiking wearing your Tilley hat. A special thanks to Dr. Ruest, as well as, Stacey and all of the nursing staff at 3-SW. McAdam's Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

Thomas Kelly The family of Tom Kelly is devastated to announce his passing on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, Fredericton, NB, after a short but valiant battle with leukemia. Tom was born on April 7th, 1941 in Campbellton NB and is predeceased by his mother and father, Isabel and Roy Kelly. Tom graduated from Mount Allison University and began a long and successful career as an accountant in Fredericton. He retired from Daye Kelly & Associates in 2004 and began to divide his time between Fredericton and Braden- ton, FL. Tom loved walking, biking, reading and keeping up to date with his children and grandchildren. Tom is survived by his sisters, Joan Cooling and Judy Firth (Brian), both in Campbellton. He was a devoted father to Kevin (Paula) in Toronto, Deborah (Mahmoud) in Singapore and Jennifer (Mehmet) in Halifax, and a loving grandfather to Noah, Benjamin, Jenah, Jayda, Alexandra and Aliya. All of us will miss him very much. At Tom's request there will be no Funeral or Memorial Service although his children plan on organizing a Celebration of his Life in the summer. Tom was a supporter of many charities, but instead of donations he requested that "each reader should hug someone today". Tom, Dad, Grampy - we hug you and love you and will miss you everyday. We hope that you are off hiking wearing your Tilley hat. A special thanks to Dr. Ruest, as well as, Stacey and all of the nursing staff at 3-SW. McAdam's Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.mcadamsfh.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close