Thomas Lee "TJ" Jensvold
1950 - 2020
Thomas "TJ" Lee Jensvold
August 17, 1950 - November 8, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Thomas "TJ" Lee Jensvold, 70, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with lung cancer. He was born August 17, 1950 in Springfield, OH to Donald and Janis (Wilson) Jensvold. He married Susan (Mitchell) Jensvold on October 22, 1983 on Bradenton Beach, FL. TJ worked at Builder's FirstSource for over 30 years making wonderful lifelong friends. He was a founding lifetime member and P.E.R. of the Manasota Elks #2734; a supporting member of the Suncoast Emmaus Community and the Fishers of Men Reunion Group. Tom was a member of Bayside Community Church (West Bradenton Campus) and served on the Prison Ministry and Prayer Team. He enjoyed playing Santa for many community events, playing the bass in the group Silver Meadows, and gardening in his EarthBoxes.
Tom is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters; Gina (Jarrett) Maxwell of Tallahassee, FL, Julie Jensvold of Bradenton, FL and Rachel (Austin) Roehl of Bradenton, FL; siblings; Dale (Katie) Jensvold of Powell, WY, Sharon (Gene) Porter of Springfield, OH, and Bob Jensvold of Tempe, AZ; grandchildren; MaKayla, Betsy, Bryson, and Palmer and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. His jolly spirit will be missed by many.
Celebration of Life Visitation will be held 5-7PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43 rd  Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Daddy, we are so very blessed for the time we had with you while here, and I know God welcomed you with open arms and a big smile!
We love you, and will miss those big Papa Bear hugs.
Laura Licoski
Family
November 14, 2020
My prayers are with each one of you ,, Tom was a great guy..he will be miss by everyone that he touch their lives ,, Heaven got a beautiful Angel Continue you words of Love of Man- kind ....Delores
Delores Robbins
Friend
November 13, 2020
Death leaves a headache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Forever in our hearts...my deepest condolences to the entire family
Jennifer Mckee
Friend
November 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time!
Love, Aunt Jean and Uncle Charles
Jean Story
Family
November 13, 2020
Sending you all so much love and so many prayers. I am so so sorry. Love you guys!
Jaclyn Schwan
Friend
November 11, 2020
Our hearts hurt for you all. Risen to glory as he stepped into heaven. Praying for you.
Jacquelyn Flinn
November 11, 2020
Deepest condolences to Susie & the family. What a smile & sweet heart Tom had. He will be missed deeply. Love & prayers from Garrett & Christine Harte
Christine Harte
Friend
November 10, 2020
Tom was married to my cousin, Susie. I remarked to her how much I loved seeing pictures of the two of them because they always looked so happy! Rest in Heaven, Tom.
Margie Williams
Family
