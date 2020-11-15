Thomas "TJ" Lee Jensvold
August 17, 1950 - November 8, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Thomas "TJ" Lee Jensvold, 70, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with lung cancer. He was born August 17, 1950 in Springfield, OH to Donald and Janis (Wilson) Jensvold. He married Susan (Mitchell) Jensvold on October 22, 1983 on Bradenton Beach, FL. TJ worked at Builder's FirstSource for over 30 years making wonderful lifelong friends. He was a founding lifetime member and P.E.R. of the Manasota Elks #2734; a supporting member of the Suncoast Emmaus Community and the Fishers of Men Reunion Group. Tom was a member of Bayside Community Church (West Bradenton Campus) and served on the Prison Ministry and Prayer Team. He enjoyed playing Santa for many community events, playing the bass in the group Silver Meadows, and gardening in his EarthBoxes.
Tom is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters; Gina (Jarrett) Maxwell of Tallahassee, FL, Julie Jensvold of Bradenton, FL and Rachel (Austin) Roehl of Bradenton, FL; siblings; Dale (Katie) Jensvold of Powell, WY, Sharon (Gene) Porter of Springfield, OH, and Bob Jensvold of Tempe, AZ; grandchildren; MaKayla, Betsy, Bryson, and Palmer and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. His jolly spirit will be missed by many.
Celebration of Life Visitation will be held 5-7PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.