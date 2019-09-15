Thomas M. Craig, 92, of Chesterfield, VA, lately of Bradenton FL, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Phyllis; his brother Dorman Craig; and his grandson David Doland. He is survived by his brother, Larry Robbins; children Linda Doland (Tom), Cynthia Burgess (Steve), Thomas Craig, Jeffrey Craig (Donna-Marie), Peter Craig (Sheri); 19 beloved grandchildren; 23 precious great grandchildren, and a host of dear friends and relatives. Mr. Craig proudly served in the Army in WW II. He worked as a Health Inspector in Mt. Olive, NJ. He served God as a missionary to Korea. He was active in his church, ministering in nursing homes, and teaching ESL. He was an avid baseball and football fan, and very much loved spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, September 22 at Northwest Baptist Church, 7913 9th Ave NW. Goodnight, Daddy. See you in the morning. Love you always and forever.

