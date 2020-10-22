1/
Thomas Polanski
1965 - 2020

Thomas Polanski
December 18, 1965 - October 18, 2020
Ellenton, Florida - Thomas H. Polanski of Ellenton passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Tom was born on December 18, 1965 in Central Falls, RI and moved to Ellenton with his family in 1977. He worked as a Master ASE Certified Auto Technician with Jestany Auto. Tom enjoyed long motorcycle rides, exploring the county back roads & taking many photos of the "old" Florida flora & fauna. He enjoyed boating with his wife and dogs along the Manatee river, Emerson Point & Egmont Key. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Muriel & Paul Polanski Jr., his brother, Paul Polanski III and his grandfather, Lawrence Greve.
Survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kelli and his brother, Steve. A private memorial will be held at a later date with family & friends. Online condolences via Groover Funeral Home website.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
