Thomas Polanski

December 18, 1965 - October 18, 2020

Ellenton, Florida - Thomas H. Polanski of Ellenton passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Tom was born on December 18, 1965 in Central Falls, RI and moved to Ellenton with his family in 1977. He worked as a Master ASE Certified Auto Technician with Jestany Auto. Tom enjoyed long motorcycle rides, exploring the county back roads & taking many photos of the "old" Florida flora & fauna. He enjoyed boating with his wife and dogs along the Manatee river, Emerson Point & Egmont Key. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Muriel & Paul Polanski Jr., his brother, Paul Polanski III and his grandfather, Lawrence Greve.

Survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kelli and his brother, Steve. A private memorial will be held at a later date with family & friends. Online condolences via Groover Funeral Home website.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store