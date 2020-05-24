Thomas R. Ladd September 1, 1931 - May 12, 2020 Thomas R. Ladd, 88, will have Services held at Trinity Lutheran Church when possible. Burial remembrance will be at King's Cemetery in Middle Point, OH. Survivors include; Eugene, David and Kris Ladd, brothers; Jon T. Ladd and Karl R. Ladd, sons; Susan B. Ladd, daughter; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Tom was born in Van Wert, OH. He was an active member of the Future Farmers of America while in High School. During summers he worked on his Uncle's farm. There he became interested in Amateur Radio which would lead to his lifelong career path in Electronics. Tom also worked at the National Seal Company where he met his wife Helen. They married in 1953 and together moved to Florida two years later. They ultimately made their home in Bayshore Gardens in 1959. Tom and Helen were inseparable and always hand in hand. They cherished time with their family and he was a devoted husband and proud great grandfather. He was known as an inventor, craftsman and artist. Tom was admired by everyone and everyone was his friend. He was able to travel cross country many times with his family for vacation, rock hounding and searching family genealogy. He was also an avid RC modeler and founding member of the Sarasota Piston Poppers model airplane club. Tom would take his planes on family trips and entertain many with his skills. He and Helen also co-founded the Manasota Rock and Gem Club in 1978. Tom was the club's President many times throughout its history. His love of rocks and gems was his life's passion. Tom lectured on all aspects of rocks, minerals and gemology at various schools, making many appearances on Bay area television shows. His collections and lapidary works were displayed at the Public Library. During his work career in Florida he was a manager at Lampkin Laboratories in Palma Sola. He owned a Television Repair business until his retirement. Tom and Helen were charter members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarasota, FL and were faithful members for 54 years. He was loved by his family and he will forever be in their hearts. Heaven called home a very special angel. We love you dearly.



