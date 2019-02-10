Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas S. Garvey. View Sign

Thomas S. Garvey Thomas S. Garvey of Palmetto, Fla., passed away on January 29, 2019. He was born on November 14, 1953 in Amityville, NY. He grew up Ridgefield Park, NJ and moved to Palmetto in 1977. Tom graduated from USF in 1995 and worked in precast concrete most of his construction career. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann, sons Justin (Shannon) and Thomas (Jamie), his two beloved grand-daughters, Jenna & Quinn and his uncle and aunt Tom & Patti Derecas. Survivors also include his siblings, in-laws and many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 16, 2019 at 10AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 506 26th Street West, Palmetto, FL 34221. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to Holy Cross Youth Group, or Tidewell Hospice.

