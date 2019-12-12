Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Samuel Campbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Samuel Campbell Thomas Samuel Campbell, born March 19, 1949 in Hartford, Wisconsin, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Tom attended Valparaiso High School, Class of 1967, in Indiana. He received a Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degree in Education from Indiana State University. Tom was an elementary school teacher and basketball coach at Adams Elementary School in Midland, Michigan for 26 years. Tom retired to Sarasota, Florida where he enjoyed many outdoor sports including fishing and golf. He was a member of the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Bradenton, Florida. Tom is survived by his brother, Scott (Jan) Campbell, sister, Sally Campbell, daughter, Polly (Charlie) Costanza, three grandsons, Cody (Andrea) Richart, Carson Costanza and Enzo Costanza and two great-grandchildren, Brody and Evelyn Richart and many nieces and nephews. Tom is preceded in death by his mother, Marian Jung Campbell and father, William S. Campbell, brother, William Campbell and sister, Nancy Thielman. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be given to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A Memorial Service will be arranged in the Spring at Hartford, Wisconsin.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 12, 2019

