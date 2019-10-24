Thomas Stanley Tralick Thomas Stanley Tralick, 33, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on October 19, 2019. Thomas was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on May 24, 1986 to parents Timothy and Carla Tralick. He is a graduate of Lakewood Ranch High School. Thomas worked with his father doing contracting work. He enjoyed playing pool, paintball, movies and most of all, he loved to help his family and others without ever asking for anything in return. He was always grateful. Thomas is survived by his father Timothy Tralick, mother Carla Tralick, sisters Jennifer, Carlie, & Tawnya, Nana Dolores Tralick, great aunt's Anna Boncyk, Marylin Gozick, aunt Elaine Jappinga, uncle Wayne Boncyk, nephew Johnnie McDonald and niece Iris Daatadeen. He also leaves behind his two dogs, Algol and Cosmos, and his cockatiel, Snowbird. A Visitation Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at D. Alan Moore Funeral Home, 2050 14th Ave E, Suite 101-A, Palmetto, FL 34221.

