Thomas Tyrrell
1980 - 2020
Thomas Tyrrell
July 10, 1980 - October 12, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Tommy Tyrrell, Son, Brother, Uncle and Good Friend died October 12th, 2020.
He lived in Manatee County, growing up with his family and close friends on Anna Maria Island. He was an avid competitive athlete and loved to practice and play ball with his good buddies on AMI and was captain of his basketball team at Manatee HS. If we didn't mention the passion he had for his Philadelphia Eagles, he would frown down upon us. Fly Eagles Fly!
He is survived by his father Michael, mother Rosemary, stepdad Todd, sister Tiffany, niece Natalie, his nephew Beau and good friends.
His open heart and his kind, loving spirit will be missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Tommy's life will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.ShannonFuneralHomes.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

0 entries
