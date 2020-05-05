Growing up as a kid at are family reunion, was the best memories I ever had with him. So these last couple months I would call down to Grandam Jessie and check on them. We all knew that time was coming short and we would not have him much longer. So I took my faithful self and prayed to the lord that he would take In grandpa Tom and let him watch over me. We all know now that he is up with the lord and watching over all of us as we all continue to follow the lord so we will reunite with him. You will be greatly missed grandpa Tom, we all love and miss you tons❤

Tesa Kimball

Grandchild