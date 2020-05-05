Thomas Vern Case
Thomas Vern Case Thomas Vern Case was born January 19, 1928 to Charles "Vern" Case and Elaine Lucille Cade Case (Baba) in Rochester, Michigan. He married the love of his life, Jessie V. McCann Case on October 8, 1946 and together they had five children: Cheryl, Elaine, Marcia, Michael (Mike) and Patrick (Pat) Case. Tom and Jessie lived almost their entire lives in Rochester, MI but they also had homes in Lewiston, Michigan and Bradenton, Florida. Tom was an active and lifelong member of St. Paul's Methodist Church in Rochester, serving for many years as Curate and providing the training for many young men to serve as Acolytes for Sunday Worship. Tom was also an active member of the Rochester Volunteer Fire Department (RFD) where he served as their Chaplain for many years. Some folks may also remember him for his delicious pancakes and sausage when the RFD held their many Sunday morning Pancake Breakfast fundraisers. Tom held elected positions in his community sitting as a Councilman on the Rochester Village Council, and the Rochester City Council. He was a member of the Rochester Planning Commission and the Charter Commission when the Village of Rochester became a City. Throughout his life he worked for Village Cleaners in Rochester, and as Salary Benefit Administrator, Pontiac Motor Division of General Motors Corp. He was an active member of the Rochester Elks, The Lewiston Lions Club and the Anna Marie Island Moose Lodge. He enjoyed many years of retirement traveling with Jessie in the United States, Europe, and cruising the Panama Canal and Central American countries. He enjoyed the games of golf and poker, and boating on their pontoon around Tee Lake and East Twin Lake in Lewiston. But one of his greatest pleasures came from spending time with his family which included a yearly week long gathering, "Case Family Week". Tom as preceded in death by his parents, Vern (Florence) Case and Elaine (Raynold) Kline; his brothers, Donald Case and Charles "Chuck" Case; and his son, Pat Case. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Jessie; his sister, Giena Case Beard; his children; Cheryl Parker, Elaine McDougald, Marcia (Dell) Bolser, and Mike (Barb) Case; ten grandchildren, eighteen great- grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many folks who called him "dad" and "grandpa Tom". A Private Family Service was held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1PM at Pixley Funeral home in Rochester, MI. A live stream of the service is viewable at, https://oneroomstreaming.com/family-and-friends, username: PixleyWestU and the password: VNJDAR

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Pixley Funeral Home
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
2486519641
May 3, 2020
Growing up as a kid at are family reunion, was the best memories I ever had with him. So these last couple months I would call down to Grandam Jessie and check on them. We all knew that time was coming short and we would not have him much longer. So I took my faithful self and prayed to the lord that he would take In grandpa Tom and let him watch over me. We all know now that he is up with the lord and watching over all of us as we all continue to follow the lord so we will reunite with him. You will be greatly missed grandpa Tom, we all love and miss you tons❤
Tesa Kimball
Grandchild
May 2, 2020
So sorry and sending to everyone. I believe as a kid I seen Santa in person for the first time at his Christmas party. LoL
Scott Emery
May 2, 2020
Ive known Tom and Jessie for over forty years. Their oldest daughter (Cheryl) and I use to stay with them for a week in FL every year since the early 90s. Before that I would tag along w/her to Michigan. Such WONDERFUL people. I will miss debating politics with Tom ( we would agree to disagree) . Will miss him!❤
Judy Jones
Friend
May 1, 2020
I had the privilege to serve with Tom on the Rochestet Fire Department.
John Cieslik
Friend
