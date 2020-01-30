Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Thomas Warren Otto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. Thomas Warren Otto "Tom" The courageous, humble and honorable Rev. Thomas Warren "Tom" Otto, age 78, of Gainesville, FL, died January 26, 2020. He was born in Barberton, OH on August 21, 1941. Howard and Lillian Otto reared him on their rural farm between Marshallville and Canal Fulton, OH. He graduated from Northwest High School and played football for the University of Mount Union. He also earned master's degrees from Loyola University of Chicago (Educational Administration and Supervision) and United Seminary of Dayton, OH, (Divinity). Tom supported numerous charitable projects through his membership in the Sahib Shrine in Sarasota, and Bahia Shrine in Apopka, FL. Among the churches he pastored as an Ordained Elder in the Florida United Methodist Conference, were Christ United Methodist in Bradenton and Ellenton United Methodist. Tom teamed with other volunteers to help people in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. He helped build clinics and additions to churches and schools, and aided after two hurricanes. He served as a World Methodist Council exchange pastor to two Circuits of 12 churches in England: Lytham St Anne and The Midlands-Hinckley. Tom also ministered to those he met while touring Germany, Norway, Ireland, Iceland, Nova Scotia, Canada, Bahamas and Jamaica with his wife. A highlight was his personal visit with Mother Theresa at her Calcutta orphanage and Home of the Dying. Tom is paving the way for his family members to join him in heaven later: his wife, Annie of 54 years; his daughters; Heidi Salmon (Christopher) of Melbourne Village, FL and Liesl O'Dell (Jimmy) of Gainesville, FL; his grandchildren, Olivia Douglas (Matt), Michael Kopy, Katie O'Dell, C.J. Salmon, Will O'Dell, Mark Salmon, Casey O'Dell and Heidi Rose Salmon. Tom's oral history is available on YouTube under "An Oral History with Thomas W. Otto." His earthly remains will be cremated by Milam Funeral Home in Gainesville, FL. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Atrium, 2431 N.W. 41st Street, Gainesville, FL 32606. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to The Atrium Garden Fund, in memory of Tom Otto, who loved working in the garden. His plantings are at each entrance as well as the two garden spots that are always creative and inspirational.

