74, of Bradenton, FL, transitioned on Feb 9, 2019. Visitation is 3-6PM Friday, March 1, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Services are 11AM Saturday, March 2, at St Paul M.B. Church, 525 Dr MLK Jr Ave, Bradenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 28, 2019