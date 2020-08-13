1/1
Tiffany Murray Gibson
August 4, 2020
Apollo Beach, Florida - Tiffany Murray Gibson, 49, of Apollo Beach, FL transitioned Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was a graduate of the Southeast H. S., Class of '88. She loved children and was completing a degree in early childhood education. Now, cherishing her memory are: husband, Kiko Gibson; parents, Clyde and Sheila Murray; siblings, Dwight Murray and Kelli Douglas; nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held Friday, August 14th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Champion's Life International Church, 501 2nd Street SE, Ruskin, FL 33570. A Graveside Homegoing Celebration service will be held, Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US-19, Palmetto, FL 34221 with Pastor Deondrick Douglas, officiating. Interment will follow. We are asking family and friends to follow the CDC guidelines. Masks are required. Ray Williams Funeral Home, Rhodes & Northern, Owners, (813) 253-3419.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Champion's Life International Church
AUG
15
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Skyway Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ray Williams Funeral Home, Inc.
301 North Howard Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 253-3419
