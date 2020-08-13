Tiffany Murray Gibson

August 4, 2020

Apollo Beach, Florida - Tiffany Murray Gibson, 49, of Apollo Beach, FL transitioned Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was a graduate of the Southeast H. S., Class of '88. She loved children and was completing a degree in early childhood education. Now, cherishing her memory are: husband, Kiko Gibson; parents, Clyde and Sheila Murray; siblings, Dwight Murray and Kelli Douglas; nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held Friday, August 14th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Champion's Life International Church, 501 2nd Street SE, Ruskin, FL 33570. A Graveside Homegoing Celebration service will be held, Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Skyway Memorial Gardens, 5200 US-19, Palmetto, FL 34221 with Pastor Deondrick Douglas, officiating. Interment will follow. We are asking family and friends to follow the CDC guidelines. Masks are required. Ray Williams Funeral Home, Rhodes & Northern, Owners, (813) 253-3419.





