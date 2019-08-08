Timothy Fulton Hawkins Timothy Fulton Hawkins, 72 of Bradenton, FL passed away on July 31,2019. Tim was born in Sarasota, FL on January 6, 1947. Tim was a proud Florida Cracker. In lieu of a funeral there will be a private celebration of life at a date yet to be determined. Tim worked as a heavy equipment operator for 62 years. He loved working for Southwest Construction as an independent contractor for 13 years. He also enjoyed riding buggies and 4-wheelers at River Ranch with his family and close friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father Dock Fulton Hawkins, his mother Jeanie Marie Taylor and his son Bobby Dale Hawkins. Tim is survived by his loving wife Vicki, His Brother Dale Hawkins (Paulette) of West Myakka, FL, his son Timothy Hawkins Jr (Shannon) of Lacoochee, FL, his daughter Shannon Murphy (Dan) of Bradenton, FL, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

