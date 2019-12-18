Timothy Keith Johnson Timothy Keith Johnson, 67, Bradenton, FL died November 7, 2019. He was born May 19, 1952, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and came to Bradenton, FL 47 years ago from Chicago. He was a graduate of the University of South Florida and worked as an educator and in retail. He was a member of West Bradenton Baptist Church. He was preceded by his parents, Ron and Ethel Johnson, and Carolyn Florence Johnson, his wife. Survivors include his sister, Kimberly D. Quire (Marty) and his brother, Gregory R. Johnson (Lori) and his nephews, Michael Quire and Daniel Johnson. A Celebration of his Life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at West Bradenton Baptist Church, 1305 43rd St. W., Bradenton, Florida 34209.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 18, 2019