Timothy Scott Brown Timothy Scott Brown, born January 10, 1969 in Alpena, Michigan, son of George D. Brown and Betty J. Green, passed away November 28, 2019 in St. Pete Beach, FL. Preceded in death by brother, Todd Davis Brown of Sarasota, Florida. He is survived by daughter, Amanda Hardy, of Pinellas Park, FL, older brother, Troy Allen Brown of Venice, FL and sister, Lacee Green of Oxnard, CA. Tim loved water sports and was a gentle soul. Tim's Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM at the dock behind 7305 Bay Street, St. Petersburg Beach, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 8, 2020