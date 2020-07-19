1/1
Tony Colwell
Tony Colwell Tony Colwell, 65, passed on to his eternal home in heaven on July 12, 2020. Born in Muskegon, MI on September 25, 1954, Tony spent much of his life doing mechanical and factory work. He was a Jack of all Trades and was very good at fixing things. If something broke, we always called Tony! He was also a very giving person; you never visited him without taking something home with you. He is survived by his son, Tony, brother, Richard, sisters; Linda Sue Adkins, Donna Scott and Ruth Hubbard, and brother-in-law, Don Hubbard. Tony also has a granddaughter, McKenzie and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service for Tony will be held in August. We love and miss you! Rest in Eternal Peace.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
