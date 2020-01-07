Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony G. Marchiando. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tony G. Marchiando Tony G. Marchiando, age 90, was preceded in death by Clara L. Marchiando. He lived in Bradenton, FL, and was formerly of Plainfield., IN. He passed away December 30, 2019. He was born January 20, 1929 to the late George and Antonetta (Gespardo) Marchiando in Kohlor, WI. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was owner of Tony's Bar in Sheboygan, WI, and managed Tony's Bar in California and later owned Tony and Clara's Bar in Indianapolis, and co-owned Spring Hill Motel and Restaurant. He also was a dock worker for Yellow Freight retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Plainfield Eagles #3207, lifetime member of Speedway Moose #500, the American Legion Post #64, and the Palmetto Moose Lodge in Florida. Tony is survived by his companion of 15 years, Sandy Stansbury; two sons, George A. and John E. (Debbie) Marchiando; two daughters, Joyce A. Tomlinson and Mary Jane White; a sister-in-law, Etta Marchiando; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two son - in - laws, Omer Tomlinson and Don White; two brothers, Mattie and Sarifino Marchiando; and a grandson, Michael Tomlinson. Funeral Services will be at 7:00PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, IN where friends may call on Thursday from 4:00PM until Service time at 7:00PM. Inurnment will be at a later date in Clayton Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.For more information go to

Tony G. Marchiando Tony G. Marchiando, age 90, was preceded in death by Clara L. Marchiando. He lived in Bradenton, FL, and was formerly of Plainfield., IN. He passed away December 30, 2019. He was born January 20, 1929 to the late George and Antonetta (Gespardo) Marchiando in Kohlor, WI. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was owner of Tony's Bar in Sheboygan, WI, and managed Tony's Bar in California and later owned Tony and Clara's Bar in Indianapolis, and co-owned Spring Hill Motel and Restaurant. He also was a dock worker for Yellow Freight retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Plainfield Eagles #3207, lifetime member of Speedway Moose #500, the American Legion Post #64, and the Palmetto Moose Lodge in Florida. Tony is survived by his companion of 15 years, Sandy Stansbury; two sons, George A. and John E. (Debbie) Marchiando; two daughters, Joyce A. Tomlinson and Mary Jane White; a sister-in-law, Etta Marchiando; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two son - in - laws, Omer Tomlinson and Don White; two brothers, Mattie and Sarifino Marchiando; and a grandson, Michael Tomlinson. Funeral Services will be at 7:00PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, IN where friends may call on Thursday from 4:00PM until Service time at 7:00PM. Inurnment will be at a later date in Clayton Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.For more information go to http://www.hamptongentry.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close