Tony L. Campbell Tony L. Campbell, 41, of Sarasota and Bradenton died July 2, 2020. Viewing will be Friday 6:00-8:00 at Jones funeral Home. Service will will be Saturday at Palms Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Ryshawnna Campbell; sons, Tony Jr., Tony Register, Kayson Campbell and Jovan Waiters; daughters, Zyvon Waiters and Erys Waiters; brothers, Anthony and Ronald Campbell; sisters Tonya Jenkins and Toya Campbell. Jones Funeral Home 9413552535 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.