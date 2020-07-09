1/1
Tony L. Campbell
Tony L. Campbell Tony L. Campbell, 41, of Sarasota and Bradenton died July 2, 2020. Viewing will be Friday 6:00-8:00 at Jones funeral Home. Service will will be Saturday at Palms Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Ryshawnna Campbell; sons, Tony Jr., Tony Register, Kayson Campbell and Jovan Waiters; daughters, Zyvon Waiters and Erys Waiters; brothers, Anthony and Ronald Campbell; sisters Tonya Jenkins and Toya Campbell. Jones Funeral Home 9413552535 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
JUL
11
Service
02:00 PM
Palms Memorial Park
